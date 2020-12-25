

EBL becomes Platinum Sponsor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon-2021











Eastern Bank Ltd.(EBL) will support the 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon-2021'to be held in Dhaka on 10 January next year. As part of the 'MujibBorsho' celebration, Bangladesh Army is organising this international mega event. Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of EBL handed over the sponsorship cheque to Md. Main Uddin, ndc, psc, G, Chairman of Army Sports Control Board (ASCB) on Wednesday, December 23. photo: Observer DESK