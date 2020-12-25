Video
SC 97-HSC 99 Cricket Tourney rolls on

Published : Friday, 25 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Staff Correspondent

The SSC 97 & HSC 99 Cricket Tournament 2020 was inaugurated at the Uttara Friends Club playground in Dhaka on Thursday.
The tournament is organised by Facebook based SSC-97 & HSC-99 batch, a 29 thousand members group across the country.
At the opening ceremony, group founder and an associate professor of Jagannath University Abul Hasnat Rubel, moderator Muntasir Saniat, Mesbaur Rahman, Sabbir Ferdous Ratul and SK Jabeer Sherazy, along with the others were present.
In the opening match, Uttara United beat Duronto Bhola team.
Thirteen teams are taking part from different parts of the country in the 3-day tournament.
Former players of national cricket team Hannan Sarker and Musharraf Hossain Rubel are playing in the tournament.
The tournament will be held in a 15 overs format where the final match will be held on December 26.
The tournament's primary focus is to strengthen the relationship among the group members and provide sports spirit.
The teams are-Khilgaon Rockerz, Batch 97 Narayanganj, Mohammadpur Mughals, 97 Barishal, Gulshan Boys 97-99, Sultans of Dhaka, Khulna Tigers, MADS United, Mirpur Warriors, United Uttara and Baridhara Tongi.


