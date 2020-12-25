BPL to begin on Jan 13

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football, the professional league of the country's football, will begin from January 13 next year.

The decision was unanimously taken in the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) executive committee's meeting held on Thursday at the conference room of BFF with BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin in the chair.

The meeting also gave the final approval of BFF calendar 2020-21 and it will be revealed to all soon.

The meeting unanimously gave approval to built gymnasium building in front of the BFF Bhaban premise. -BSS







