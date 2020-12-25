Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 December, 2020, 6:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Walton Federation Cup

Russel boys start season with a 1-0 win

Published : Friday, 25 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Sports Reporter

A moment of the match between Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra and Bangladesh Police Football Club in the Federation Cup football on Thursday at the Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka. photo: BFF

A moment of the match between Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra and Bangladesh Police Football Club in the Federation Cup football on Thursday at the Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka. photo: BFF

Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra, the treble winner of 2012 season, started this season with a 1-0 win over Bangladesh Police Football Club in the Federation Cup football on Thursday at the Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka.
Police team's Lankan head coach Pakir Ali who was once a famous player of Dhaka Abahani said before starting the season that his team would challenge the big powers in the matches. In fact his disciples did well in holding the opponent for the first half.
The Russel boys managed to open the net in the 50th minute after which the Police boys tightened their grips and succeeded to prevent opponent from scoring any more. But without scoring there was no way they could level the margin or go ahead.
On the other hand, the Bengal Blues were not that impressive as well. The big budget team certainly failed to play up to mark on the day. Their Brazilian recruit Lopes Rodrigues was seen failing to receive easy passes. Tajikistan Defender Siyovush scored the match winning goal for them and seemingly it was the only good action from the winning side in the match. The fans hope that a big team like Sheikh Russel will do better in the coming days.
Now, Chittagong Abahani will take on Old Dhaka club Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society in a Group-C match on Friday at 6:00 pm at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka. Rahmatganj had already played their first match of the event on Tuesday against Bashundhara Kings and was defeated by 3-0 margin. On the other hand, Chattogram boys are going to start their season with the Friday match.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lyon end year top of Ligue 1 as Lille, PSG stay within a point
Arsenal in danger of relegation, says West Brom's Allardyce
Manchester rivals to clash in League Cup semis
EBL becomes Platinum Sponsor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon-2021
SC 97-HSC 99 Cricket Tourney rolls on
Australia look to pile misery on Kohli-less India in Melbourne
Players of Bangladesh Navy poses with Soyeb Chowdhury
BPL to begin on Jan 13


Latest News
Nigeria school abductions sparked by cattle feuds, not extremism, officials say
Talk of Man Utd title challenge just noise: Solskjaer
Christmas Day on Friday
Reopening of dorms: DU throws ball in govt's court amid Covid
Daily transactions on Nagad surges past Tk 200 cr
RFL approves 23 pc dividend
6 lakh Karnaphuli Gas consumers can now pay bill through bKash
Australia plans no changes for 2nd cricket test vs India
BSEC chief hopeful of sustainable capital market within 6 months
ACC can summon any individual for grilling on graft allegations: HC
Most Read News
New variant of coronavirus found in Bangladesh, claims BCSIR
Noted actor-playwright Mannan Hira no more
Partex Group chairman MA Hashem dies from coronavirus
170 passengers from UK asked to stay in 7-day home quarantine
COVID-19: 19 deaths, 1,234 cases, 2,345 recoveries in 24 hrs
Bike rider killed in Sirajganj accident
Plastic pollution chokes Buriganga  
Brick kiln fined Tk 2 lakh in Noakhali
Japan wants start of Rohingya repatriation process next year: Ambassador
Survey on 2nd Padma Bridge likely in May
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft