

Jamal off to Kolkata to play for MSC

A press release from Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) confirmed that.

Jamal will be playing for the Kolkata team on loan from Bangladesh Premier League club Saif Sporting Club this season.

The Danish-born Bangladeshi only returned Dhaka on Tuesday after recovering from the novel Coronavirus Disease in Qatar.

The booter was tested positive for the virus while he was in Qatar after playing the away match of joint qualification round of FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup against the host that took place on the 4th of December. Following the 5-0 defeat, the boys returned home on next day while Jamal stayed behind to spend some personal time and after a few days he was infected with the novel virus. Under supervision of Qatar Football Association (QFA), Jamal was placed in isolation.

Later he was tested negative for the virus on the 19th December. Three days later he flew to Dhaka from Qatar. Now after two days, he flew to Kolkata to join the I-League team.









