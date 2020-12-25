Minister for QR code on postal items

The Postal Division has to introduce quick response (QR) code or barcode on postal items to share details of the content, said Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar and directed officials to bring verity of upholding history and lifestyle of the people.

Addressing a virtual meeting as chief guest on Thursday, the Minister also mentioned that postage can uphold country's tradition by portraying the unsung heroes across the country.

The Bangladesh Philatelic Association (BPA) ogranised a children drawing contest marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Minister Mustafa Jabbar said the stamp collection album reflects the historical time line of the country while the introduction of QR code will increase importance of the postage.

He also mentioned that the album on Bangabandhu's life complied by the postal department makes the history alive to the new generation.

Telecommunication and Postal Division Secretary Md Afzal Hossain, DoP Director General Siraz Uddin and Philatelic Association Secretary General Anwarul Quadir spoke at the meeting presided by BPA President Habubul Alam, a decorated freedom fighter.