HC asks IGP to provide training to IOs to end probe in 75 days

The High Court asked the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to provide necessary training to the investigation officers (IOs) concerned to end probe into the cases filed under the Digital Security Act in 75 days.

The virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman issued the directive in a verdict of two cases filed against journalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol under the Digital Security Act.

On December 17, the same HC bench granted bail to Kajol in two cases filed in May under the Act.

The HC released the full text of the verdict on Tuesday.

In the verdict, the court asked the IGP to direct the police officers to seek permission from the Cyber Crimes Tribunal if the investigation could not be completed within 75 days.

"We have noticed that investigation continued even after the expiry of 75-day timeframe and no permission is being sought from the Cyber Crimes Tribunal as required under Section 40 of the Digital Security Act, 2018," the court observed.

Kajol's lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua said his client would get released after the copy of the HC verdict reached the jail authorities.

The two cases-one with the Hazaribagh Police Station on March 10 by the Hazaribagh unit Juba Mahila League Joint Secretary Yasmin Ara Belly and the other by Kamrangirchar Juba Mahila League unit leader Sumya Chowdhury Bannay with the Kamrangirchar Police Station on March 10 this year - were filed over the same allegation of defamation.





