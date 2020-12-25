Video
TIB finds massive corruption in coastal infrastructure projects

Published : Friday, 25 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Staff Correspondent

Transparency Internati-onal Bangladesh (TIB) has found 14.36 per cent to 76.92 per cent corruption in four costal infrastructure development, renovation, maintanance and repairing projects.  
TIB reveal the information in a study report title "Governance challenges in disaster response and way forward: Cyclone Amphan and other recent experiences," at a virtual press conference on Thursday.
TIB said the findings made based on last five major natural disasters including Cyclone Sidr in 2007, Cyclone Aila in 2009, Cyclone Roanu in 2016, flood in 2019 and Cyclone Amphan in 2020.
TIB also said apart from corruption, miss management, lack of coordination and unskilled workers made the disaster situation worse.
TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman said, "We have found Tk 200 crore irregularities in Barguna, Patuakhali, Manu River and Koira Dam projects. The loss in four projects due to corruption is Tk 191 crore he added."
Iftekharuzzaman also mentioned that "2.2 per cent of our national income is lost due to natural disasters. If we can get a little better in disaster management, it is possible to reduce the huge loss of national income."
"Although we are said to be a model for many countries in terms of disaster management, we found financial losses up to 76 per cent due to corruption in climate change projects," said the TIB Executive Director.
TIB Deputy Research Manager Md Newazul Maula said in his presentation that, they observed corruption in the construction of disaster resilient infrastructures like dams, roads and shelters.
Newazul Maula also alleged that political elements exerted influence in the construction of shelters and dam and relief distribution. Sometimes political person made these for personal and political purpose rather than considering the needs of the affected people.    
TIB said 360 complaints regarding dam damaged by shrimp farmers remain unsettled due to the influence of powerful men on the Water Development Board.
They also received complaints about using inferior CC blocks during Charfashion and Monpura upazila embankment construction, and huge funds were embezzled in the dredging of rivers in Khulna and Satkhira.


