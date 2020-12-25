Video
Two China men held with fake sewing machines, remanded

Published : Friday, 25 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Court Correspondent

Two Chinese nationals were placed on a three-day remand by a Dhaka court on Thursday for selling fake sewing machines of two reputed companies.
Metropolitan Magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan passed the order after the Criminal investigation Department (CID) produced them before the court with a prayer for 7-day remand.
The remanded two accused are Haw Ziapingh alias Bab Haw, 41, and Shu Win, 35, said GRO Md Jalal Uddin.
A total of 1,100 sewing machines were recovered from the accused during the raid. Two Chinese were arrested for selling 'fake sewing machines' in Dhaka.
CID arrested the two China men during a raid in the capital's Turag area on Tuesday, and recovered 1,100 sewing machines of a well known brand and 585  sewing machines  of another reputed brand  from the accused during the attack.
CID officials further said that many others were suspected to be involved in the racket. Research is also being conducted to investigate whether money laundering is also involved.


