Japan to help BD repatriate Rohingyas

Japan wants to see the start of Rohingyas repatriation process next year and willing to support the process of their returning to their homes in Rakhine State.

"We should see the start of repatriation process next year. Japan will continue to help," Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki said on Thursday at DCAB Talk at the Jatiya Press Club.

The Japanese Ambassador said they were communicating directly with the Myanmar's top military officials and the government level to dissolve the Rohingya crisis.

"We have strong friendship with Myanmar like Bangladesh," Naoki said adding that they were working on the issue.

The Ambassador said Bangladesh is a very important to Japan as a development partner.

He shared four reasons why Bangladesh mattered to Japan including growth potential and geographically strategic location.

Ambassador Naoki said the government of Bangladesh had done wonderful job in terms of improvement of investment climate. From the next year, he said, it would have impact on the flow of investment. Diplomatic Correspondents Associa-tion, Bangladesh (DCAB) hosted the DCAB Talk with its President Angur Nahar Monty in the chair. DCAB General Secretary Touhidur Rahman also spoke. Naoki said it is very important process for lasting solution to Rohingya crisis.

Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas who fled their homeland in Rakhine State after being persecuted by their own country.





