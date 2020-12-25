Halda River now  Bangabandhu Fish Heritage site

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 24: The government has declared Halda River as Bangabandhu Fish Heritage site in order to protect the natural environment as well as to develop the environmental standard to ensure safety of carp fish.

The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock has published a circular with 12 conditions on December 22 in this connection.

The Halda River is one of the unique Natural Heritages of the country.

According to the Ministry circular, the conditions are: A total ban on fishing in the river, to collect fish eggs every year under the supervision of the fisheries department, not to take any steps that damages aquatic life, water quality cannot be destroyed, ban on releasing city effluents in the river and no fishing in the river and 17 city canals from February to July, among others.

Halda River is the only tidal river in the world from where fertilized eggs of carps are collected. But the real identity of this river is almost unknown to the people due to a lack of information and publicity. Besides, the river is currently facing threats of many kinds owing to the negligence of the authority, environmental pollution, effects of global warming in the form of salinity intrusion along with anthropogenic hazards like straightening of oxbow bend, illegal fishing of brood fish etc.

The Halda River, the Natural Fish Spawning Heritage of Bangladesh produced a huge quantity of fish eggs that have been supplied across the country every year. The Halda is unique as it is possibly the only river in this region where eggs of carp fish are collected for breeding in hatcheries. Local fishermen collect carp eggs from the river and supplied the hatched eggs to fish farms across the country.

Local researchers and the Environment Department unearthed a horrifying picture of the river earlier.

They found a huge quantity of industrial waste flowed down to the river regularly. As a result, a large numbers of aquatic lives have become extinct. They have also found that the level of dissolved oxygen has fallen below the danger level for the aquatic species.

The industrial wastes from different factories near Oxygen intersection and Kulgaon area of the city were flowing down the Karnaphuli river through the Halda River.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Manzurul Kibria Professor of Zoology of Chattogram University congratulated the government for declaring Halda river as the Bangabandhu Fish Heritage site. He said, "We have been demanding this for the last few years to protect the environment of the river."

"We are now happy and the river is certain to regain its former self," Prof Kibria hoped.






