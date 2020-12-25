Parliament body for reopening closed jute mills  

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour and Employment Ministry on Thursday recommended making the closed state-owned jute mills functional through modernisation with local and foreign financing.

The parliamentary panel requested the government to take necessary steps in this regard, said an official release of the Parliament Secretariat.

It also suggested taking effective steps to revive the state-owned Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) and make it a profitable organisation.

At the meeting, the committee also recommended providing overall cooperation to the workers of the closed jute mills in amending their national identity card and paying all the dues of the terminated workers by withdrawing or settling the cases on an emergency basis. In June last, the government shut down the state-owned jute mills sending around 25,000 workers into early retirement through 'golden handshake' due to staggering losses.

Later, the government announced to reopen the mills under the public-private partnership (PPP). But the workers on different occasions voiced their doubt about the implementation of the plan. The committee members, including Labour and Employment Minister Begum Monnujan Sufian, Shajahan Khan, Shamsun Nahar and Anwar Hossain (Helal), were present at the meeting with its chairman Mujibul Haque in the chair. -UNB







