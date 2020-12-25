Video
Home Back Page

Cyber Security Index

Bangladesh ranks 2nd in South Asia

Published : Friday, 25 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh has made a jump from 73rd to 65th place in the global cyber security index compiled by the UK-based National Cyber Security Index (NCSI).
According to the index published on the NCSI website, Bangladesh with a score of 44.16 is ahead of all other South Asian neighbours except India. In this region, Pakistan ranked 66th with a score of 42.86 and China ranked 80th with a score of 35.06.
Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan managed to secure 93rd, 98th and 115th positions with scores of 28.57, 27.27 and 18.18 respectively.
Greece is in the first position with a score of 96.10, said the release.
The Czech Republic and Estonia are in second and third place with scores of 92.21 and 90.91 respectively.
The index was compiled by the NCSI to assess countries' preparedness for basic cyber attacks and their efforts in managing cyber crime and major crises, said a release.
The five-step indicators based on which the ranks are given are: National Cyber Threat Identification, National Cyber Security System and Capability Identification, Selection of Important and Measurable Issues, Cyber Security Indicators and Development of Cyber Security Indicators.
    -BSS


