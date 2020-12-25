

Ex-state minister AKM Jahangir dies of C-19

Jahangir and his wife tested positive for Covid-19 on December 2 and were admitted to BSMMU on December 4. The former state minister left behind his wife, a son, a daughter and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.

His body was kept at his Mazar Road residence in Gabtoli for people to pay their last respects. He will be buried at his family graveyard in Patuakhali today (Friday).

Jahangir was MP for four times from Patuakhali-3 constituency and became state minister for textile and Jute ministry in 1998.

He was also member of incumbent Awami League central executive committee and was general secretary of Chhatra League, the student wing of AL, for 1981-'83 committee. President Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and other ministers expressed their grief over the death of their party colleague.

In his condolence message, President Hamid said Jahangir played a very courageous role in various democratic movements. While the PM in her message recalled the struggles and organisational skills of Jahangir and said a vacuum has been created in the political arena with his death. She prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and conveyed her sympathies to his family. -Agencies







Former state minister and former member of the parliament AKM Jahangir Hossain on Thursday died of Covid-19 infection while undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU). He was 66.Jahangir and his wife tested positive for Covid-19 on December 2 and were admitted to BSMMU on December 4. The former state minister left behind his wife, a son, a daughter and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.His body was kept at his Mazar Road residence in Gabtoli for people to pay their last respects. He will be buried at his family graveyard in Patuakhali today (Friday).Jahangir was MP for four times from Patuakhali-3 constituency and became state minister for textile and Jute ministry in 1998.He was also member of incumbent Awami League central executive committee and was general secretary of Chhatra League, the student wing of AL, for 1981-'83 committee. President Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and other ministers expressed their grief over the death of their party colleague.In his condolence message, President Hamid said Jahangir played a very courageous role in various democratic movements. While the PM in her message recalled the struggles and organisational skills of Jahangir and said a vacuum has been created in the political arena with his death. She prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and conveyed her sympathies to his family. -Agencies