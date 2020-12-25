Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 December, 2020, 6:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Indian garment exporters face yarn shortage

Published : Friday, 25 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

CHENNAI, Dec 24: A combination of factors - US ban on Chinese cotton, a sudden surge in orders for garments, additional stocking up, increased exports to Tirupur's competitors including Vietnam and Bangladesh - have resulted in yarn shortage for garments exporters.
The situation is so grim for exporters that Tirupur Exporters Association (TEA) has pressed the SOS button alleging that mills were withholding yarn supplies impacting the export business. "The current decision of mills will certainly impact the garment units, exports will largely be affected and more number of workers will incur job losses," TEA's president Raja M Shanmugam wrote in the letter. "After the US imposed a ban on Chinese yarn, garment units from Vietnam and Bangladesh (competitors for Tirupur) have started sourcing from Indian mills. We do not mind a price increase, but non supply is creating a havoc," he told TOI. The US administration has banned the usage of cotton from China's Xinjiang region, saying the region uses the forced labour of detained Uighur Muslims.
Mills have rejected that they were channelising yarn for exports. "Due to supply disruptions, companies across the value chain, both in exports and domestic markets in the textile sector, started building inventory of apparels, home textiles , yarn and fabrics to manage the business continuity. This sudden inventory build up is causing shortages," said Prabhu Dhamodharan, convenor, Indian Texpreneurs Federation (ITF). "This is only a temporary phase and no need to panic on the availability."
Yarn prices are rising. Over the past three months, a kilogram of cotton yarn has risen from Rs 205 to Rs 223. "Yarn price increase is not commensurate to cotton price rise. The price increase in cotton is steeper. Prices have risen to Rs 43,500 a candy (356 kg) from Rs 38,500," Dhamodharan said. Exporters too debunked TEA's charges.
"There is no need to divert or hoard cotton yarn. There has been a sudden demand surge coupled with the fact that production has not reached pre-Covid levels. Many mills are operating at 80per cent to 85per cent capacity due to labour shortage. Demand is good, but prices haven't run away," said P Nataraj, MD of KPR Mills, one of the largest mills in the country.     -TNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pilot redundancies dodged as Lufthansa inks deal with union
Indian garment exporters face yarn shortage
Air India pilots reject 5pc rollback in pay cut
Vietnam imposes anti-dumping tax on Chinese cold-rolled steel
14 Bangladeshi companies get SAFA awards
Uttara Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain
Venezuela resumes oil shipments to China despite US sanctions
Padma Bank Managing Director  Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury


Latest News
Nigeria school abductions sparked by cattle feuds, not extremism, officials say
Talk of Man Utd title challenge just noise: Solskjaer
Christmas Day on Friday
Reopening of dorms: DU throws ball in govt's court amid Covid
Daily transactions on Nagad surges past Tk 200 cr
RFL approves 23 pc dividend
6 lakh Karnaphuli Gas consumers can now pay bill through bKash
Australia plans no changes for 2nd cricket test vs India
BSEC chief hopeful of sustainable capital market within 6 months
ACC can summon any individual for grilling on graft allegations: HC
Most Read News
New variant of coronavirus found in Bangladesh, claims BCSIR
Noted actor-playwright Mannan Hira no more
Partex Group chairman MA Hashem dies from coronavirus
170 passengers from UK asked to stay in 7-day home quarantine
COVID-19: 19 deaths, 1,234 cases, 2,345 recoveries in 24 hrs
Bike rider killed in Sirajganj accident
Plastic pollution chokes Buriganga  
Brick kiln fined Tk 2 lakh in Noakhali
Japan wants start of Rohingya repatriation process next year: Ambassador
Survey on 2nd Padma Bridge likely in May
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft