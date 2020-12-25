Video
Vietnam imposes anti-dumping tax on Chinese cold-rolled steel

Published : Friday, 25 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

HANOI, Dec 24: Vietnam has imposed anti-dumping duties on some coil or sheet cold-rolled steel products that originated from China for five years starting Dec. 28, its industry and trade ministry said on Wednesday.
The duties, specifically for coils or sheets of a width of less than 1,600 mm and between 0.108 mm-2.55 mm thickness, come after the ministry finished an anti-dumping investigation that started in September last year, on behalf of the domestic industry.
The probe concluded that cold-rolled steel imported from China reached 272,073 tonnes in the period, accounting for 65.5per cent of the total cold-rolled steel imports into Vietnam, the ministry said in a statement.
 "The domestic manufacturing industry is under threat of considerable damages as key indicators such as profit, inventory and market share are poor," it added. It said the anti-dumping tax would range from 4.43per cent to 25.22per cent.    -Reuters


