Friday, 25 December, 2020, 6:13 AM
14 Bangladeshi companies get SAFA awards

Published : Friday, 25 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Business Correspondent

Good number of Bangladeshi companies in several sectors won South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) awards in different categories for upholding the highest standards of governance, compliances and disclosures of stakeholder information in their annual financial reports in a award giving ceremony.
 SAFA held the event for best presentation of annual          reports - 2019 organized by Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka in Colombo on Wednesday. Participants attended the virtual event from respective capitals.
 UNB report adds: Among them 14 Bangladeshi companies were top scorers in eight categories of integrated reporting in the eve of the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) Anniversary Award for Corporate Governance Disclosures 2019 ceremony.
Bangladesh's Bank Asia, IDLC Finance, Orion Pharma, Reliance Insurance, Grameenphone, and Golden Harvest Agro Industries won awards in different categories.
However, Reliance Insurance became the "overall winner" among all South Asian firms and in the insurance sector. This year, 101 companies from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka joined the competition.
Among them, 19 Bangladeshi companies (listed and non-listed), nominated by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh, participated in 11 sectors of 13 categories.
In the private sector bank category, Bank Asia became the winner; Shahjalal Islami Bank became joint first runner-up and Brac Bank joint second runner-up.
Reliance Insurance was the winner in the insurance category while Green Delta Insurance Company and Prime Insurance Company received the certificate of merit. IDLC Finance became the winner in the financial service sector.
IPDC Finance and LankaBangla Finance became the joint second runner-up. In the manufacturer category, Orion Pharma became joint winner, British American Tobacco Bangladesh became the first runner-up and Summit Power got the certificate of merit.
Under the communication and information technology category, Grameenphone was the winner.   Unique Hotel and Resort became the second runner-up in the service sector. In the agriculture sector, Golden Harvest became the joint winner.
In the SAARC Anniversary Award for Corporate Governance, IDLC became the winner, LankaBangla the first runner-up and Bank Asia joint second runner-up.
In the integrated reporting category, IDLC became the winner, LankaBangla the second runner-up, and Bank Asia received a certificate of merit.
SAFA is the association of the national chartered accountancy and cost and management accountancy institutions in the SAARC countries.


