Uttara Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain







Uttara Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain inaugurating its 'Kunjerhat sub-branch' at Kunjerhat Bazar, Borhanuddin, Bhola through video conference from Bank's head office on Thursday. Deputy Managing Directors Maksudul Hasan, Md. Abul Hashem, Md. Ashraf-uz-Zaman and Zonal Head (Barishal Zone) Kazi Mofakkharul Islam were also connected with this ceremony. photo: Bank