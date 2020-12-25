Padma Bank Managing Director Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury

Padma Bank Managing Director (Current Charge) Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury flanked by SEVP and Business Head Zabed Amin, SEVP Human Resources Division Head M. Ahsan Ullah Khan and other senior colleagues, inaugurating the 58th branch of the bank at Pragati Sarani, in the capital on Thursday. The new branch includes all banking services including remittance services, cash transaction facility, fund transfer, utility bill acceptance, card services and internet banking. Padma Bank provides technology based banking services and amid the raging pandemic the bank has provided 100pc service to the clients keeping all the branches open for client's convenience. photo: Bank