

150th branch of Mercantile Bank Ltd





Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) Chairman Morshed Alam MP virtually inaugurated its 150th branch at Nikunja,Dhaka on Thursday as the Chief Guest. On behalf of him, MBL Vice Chairman M Amanullah cutting inaugural ribbon along with Managing Director and CEO Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, The Daily Observer Editor and DBC Chairman Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Dhaka Stock Exchange Managing Director Kazi Sanaul Haq, Best Holdings Group Chairman Amin Ahmed, Bank officials and invited guests at a ceremony held at the bank premises. Vice Chairman Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), Mercantile Bank Foundation Chairman A.K.M. Shaheed Reza, Directors of the Bank were connected to the ceremony virtually. 'Nikunja Branch' is located at : DSE Tower, Holding # 46, Poet Faruq Sarani, Road no # 21, Ward # 17, Khilkhet, Dhaka North City Corporation, Dhaka-1229. photo: Bank