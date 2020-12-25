Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 December, 2020, 6:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

EU-UK poised to announce post-Brexit trade deal

Published : Friday, 25 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 4

BRUSSELS, Dec 24: Britain and the European Union were expected to announce a Christmas Eve trade deal Thursday after 10 months of Brexit talks dragged out over yet another late night session.
The two sides had hoped to unveil the accord on Wednesday, and the front pages of several British newspapers already proclaimed victory for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
But EU member states had a number of questions about the text and cross-Channel diplomacy continued through the night, with Johnson and Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen expected to announce a breakthrough shortly after dawn.
An EU source told AFP that "if all goes well" the two leaders should talk by phone in the morning to seal the deal, however this appeared to get pushed back due to last minute haggling over fishing quotas.   
"There is a fight over the numbers, and that is a bad sign," one European source said, while another added that "negotiations are still not finished".
The last-minute delays came after European officials had confidently told journalists on Wednesday afternoon: "We are in the final phase."
Diplomatic sources said member states, in particular France, had pressed the Commission to go back to the British camp to seek specific guarantees on parts of the accord.
The British pound and Asian markets were rising on the expectation of a deal, and a French government source said UK negotiators had made "huge concessions" on fisheries -- the key sticking point as the clock ticks down to Britain's departure.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pilot redundancies dodged as Lufthansa inks deal with union
Indian garment exporters face yarn shortage
Air India pilots reject 5pc rollback in pay cut
Vietnam imposes anti-dumping tax on Chinese cold-rolled steel
14 Bangladeshi companies get SAFA awards
Uttara Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain
Venezuela resumes oil shipments to China despite US sanctions
Padma Bank Managing Director  Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury


Latest News
Nigeria school abductions sparked by cattle feuds, not extremism, officials say
Talk of Man Utd title challenge just noise: Solskjaer
Christmas Day on Friday
Reopening of dorms: DU throws ball in govt's court amid Covid
Daily transactions on Nagad surges past Tk 200 cr
RFL approves 23 pc dividend
6 lakh Karnaphuli Gas consumers can now pay bill through bKash
Australia plans no changes for 2nd cricket test vs India
BSEC chief hopeful of sustainable capital market within 6 months
ACC can summon any individual for grilling on graft allegations: HC
Most Read News
New variant of coronavirus found in Bangladesh, claims BCSIR
Noted actor-playwright Mannan Hira no more
Partex Group chairman MA Hashem dies from coronavirus
170 passengers from UK asked to stay in 7-day home quarantine
COVID-19: 19 deaths, 1,234 cases, 2,345 recoveries in 24 hrs
Bike rider killed in Sirajganj accident
Plastic pollution chokes Buriganga  
Brick kiln fined Tk 2 lakh in Noakhali
Japan wants start of Rohingya repatriation process next year: Ambassador
Survey on 2nd Padma Bridge likely in May
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft