Friday, 25 December, 2020
realme to launch gaming master realme narzo 20

Published : Friday, 25 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7
Business Desk

 Youth favorite smartphone brand realme will be launching the latest phone of its narzo series - realme narzo 20 in the Bangladesh smartphone market on December 28 through an online launching event.
The latest phone will boast the Helio G85 processor, 48 MP AI triple camera on the back and an enormous 6,000mAh battery with Type-C 18W quick charge, says a press release.
This will be powered by MediaTek's powerful gaming processor, all the modern tech features, realme will launch this smartphone to power up the life of the youth. To view the event please click: https://rebrand.ly/realme_narzo_20_Launch_Event  
Because of multifunctionality, smartphones are replacing any other tech devices and becoming the primary device of the youth. To inspire their versatility, realme has been bringing the best hardware-software optimization in its devices.
The latest phone will pack a huge battery for non-stop fun. And the gaming processor will enable smoother performance and ensure astonishing speed while working.
realme narzo 20 will be released in two beautiful colors - Silver Sword and Blue Blade. It's massive 6.5-inch mini-drop display of narzo 20 with its 88.7% screen-to-body-ratio will provide an immersive viewing experience. The AI triple camera with big aperture can capture flawless low light photos. The front camera can capture detailed selfies.
realme's narzo series was launched with 'Feel the Power' slogan. The Helio chipset will better optimize with upgraded realme UI and deliver seamless performance. It comes with 3-finger screenshot, soothing dark mode for better viewing experience and a lot more. The UI will also enable better battery backup with super power saving mode. realme UI also comes with Dual Mode Music Share to enjoy the same song or video in more than one device. It also has a Focus Mode to isolate from all the noises of the outer world and relax.  
In contrast, to the previously launched C series smartphones, which are entry level phones, the narzo series mainly focuses on gaming smartphones with powerful features which will enhance the gaming experience of the youth and also make it available to them at a more accessible price point.


