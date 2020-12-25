Registration for BD ICT Competition open till Dec 31





This dedicatedly designed competition for the science and engineering students will be a two-month long program that will have three rounds. 1st & 2nd round will be an individual competition and the national final round will be a team competition, says a press release.

The top three teams will get a chance to win laptops or Huawei mobile, Huawei smart watch or smart band.

The winning team will take part in the Huawei ICT Competition regional final and global final competition. If COVID situation improves, they will also visit Huawei Headquarters in Shenzhen, China.

Even, they can also get a priority to work with Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited further.

The 4th year or post-graduate level students from engineering universities or science and engineering-related departments can enroll in this programme.

The registration should be done by the student and university, both. Universities or departments need to contact BCC or Huawei for enrollment.

Huawei, in partnership with Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC), has launched 'Bangladesh ICT Competition 2020' with the vision to accelerate the growth of the ICT industry and to facilitate ICT talents in Bangladesh.

From BCC, this competition is being coordinated by Leveraging ICT for Employment and Growth of the IT-ITES Industry project (LICT) under the ICT Division.

The contest will have mainly two parts, termed as 'Practical Competition' and 'Theory Competition'. These will not only comprehend the basic theoretical understanding and hands-on practical ability but also assess innovative technology application and program design capabilities.

This year, the competition will cover network switching and routing technical areas. And going further the new technology such as Big Data, AI, and cloud (Artificial Intelligence) will be introduced.

The first round of this competition will begin next month. In this round, registered students will have to take online courses on a designated web portal of the global ICT leader, Huawei. From the first round, the top 20 contestants from each university will go to the second round through online learning and examination.

In the second round, they will take online courses from HCIA (Huawei Certified ICT Associate) along with exams. The top 10 teams from the second round will be chosen for the National Final. At the final, selected students will form teams, three students & one faculty in each team, from each university. Instructors from headquarter will provide training to the contestants who, in the end, need to pass a simulation test. The top 3 teams will be rewarded as the winners.

Interested universities and departments can enroll by sending emails to





