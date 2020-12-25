Honda hits 2 lakh-unit bike output milestone

Celebrating the achievement of two lakh units motorcycle production locally, Honda Private Limited has launched a specialised model named 'Honda Dream 110' for Bangladesh.

The new model is now available at all Exclusive Authorised Dealers' Showroom of Honda across the country, said a press release.

The launching programme was held at Gazaria in Munshiganj on Wednesday. During the launching ceremony Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bangladesh Honda Private Limited (BHL), Himihiko Katsuki, Senior Vice president Naresh Kumar Ratan, Chief Production Officer Shichi Satoh and head of finance division BHL were present.

The Japanese automobiles manufacture company has fixed the price of new model 110cc bike at Tk 89,900. There will be three colours---Red, Black and Blue available at the showrooms, the press release added.

Honda Motor Company Ltd. formally established in 1948 with its co-founders Soichiro Honda and Takeo Fujisawa and introduces its first original designed and engineered product which names the "Dream" D-type motorcycle in 1949.

BHL operates in a single industry segment in Bangladesh under a joint venture between Honda Motor Company Limited, Japan and the state-owned Bangladesh Steel and Engineering Corporation under the Ministry of Industry.

The Company was incorporated in Bangladesh on December 4, 2012 as a private limited company and joint venture agreement was signed on September 27, 2012. The commercial production of the company started again from November 01, 2013 with the symbol of Honda two wheelers, the "Wings".







