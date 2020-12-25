Video
PMO, BUILD for logistics infrastructure development

Published : Friday, 25 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Correspondent

PMO (Prime Minister's Office) Secretary Md. Tofazzel Hossain Miah and BUILD Chairperson Abul Kasem Khan jointly presiding over the 1st meeting of LID Working Committee, at the PMO on Wednesday.

Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) have forged the 7th thematic High-Powered committee namely Logistics Infrastructure Development (LID) with an objective to propose a strategy for Logistic Development in the country.  
The 1st meeting of LID Working Committee, co-chaired by PMO Secretary Md. Tofazzel Hossain Miah and BUILD Chairperson Abul Kasem Khan was held on Wednesday at the PMO.
In the meeting 13 representatives from different concerned ministries and government agencies related to the logistics and infrastructure sector in Bangladesh, leaders of leading private sector associations, development partners and academia were present as the members of the committee.
This committee will work to "Provide 'Data-Driven, Fact & Research Based Policy Advocacy' to the Government of Bangladesh to achieve 'Targeted Macro Economic Indicators of Perspective Plan 2021-2041' by taking initiatives to establish 'Efficient & Responsive Logistics Infrastructure System' as the Competitive Advantage."
Md. Tofazzel Hossain Miah said: "In this Mujib Borsho, I do strongly believe that Logistics Infrastructure Development Working Committee will assist the Government of Bangladesh by providing Policy Research Assistance for the betterment of Logistics Infrastructure Scenario of Bangladesh to Make the Reality of Vision 2041 that is declared by Our Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."
He also said that there is a huge gap between the understanding of public and private sector while huge development programme has been taken up by the government, the committee will help reducing the understanding gaps.
He informed that by the year 2022-23  a number new projects will be coming, we  need a better institutional arrangement for this job. He emphasized for an action plan as proposed in the BUILD presentation agreed to request Ministry of Industries to recognize Logistics as a priority project.
Abul Kasem Khan said: "Six to seven percent of GDP will be required for infrastructure development of the country. This working committee following concrete objectives can contribute a lot regarding the logistics and infrastructure development in the country. Pragmatic collaboration between public and private sector is a must in this regard.


