Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 December, 2020, 6:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Youth unemployment a scourge of the C-19 economy

Published : Friday, 25 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

Youth unemployment a scourge of the C-19 economy

Youth unemployment a scourge of the C-19 economy

Dec 24:  As 2020 was dawning, the oldest members of the world's youngest generation - Generation Z - were preparing to emerge into one of the strongest global job markets in decades.
That promising landscape was shredded in a matter of months with the onset of the global coronavirus pandemic. Unemployment soared everywhere, but it visited with a fury on the ranks of the youngest workers, often over-represented in service industries like restaurants and travel that were struck hardest by business shutdowns and restrictions on consumer movement and activities.
When the pandemic struck in the first quarter of 2020, the youth labor market bracket - 15-to-24-year-olds in most economic statistics - had only just begun to claw back some of their share of the job market lost during the 2007-2009 Great Recession. In the Group of 7 advanced economies, young workers went from accounting for 11.2per cent of all those employed at the end of 2019 to just 10per cent at the end of June, according to data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. More than 6.4 million youths lost work across the G7 in the first half of 2020.
In the United States, Gen Z members were more likely than any other age group to report being affected by unemployment or lost income.
A Pew Research Center survey from the spring found that half of those aged 23 or younger said they or someone in their household had lost their job or had their pay reduced because of the pandemic. That compared with just 40per cent of Millennials, 36per cent of Gen Xers and 25per cent of Baby Boomers.
While the US unemployment rate has dropped to 6.7per cent from a post-World War Two high of 14.7per cent in April, it remains well into the double-digits for teens and workers in their early 20s, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Beyond the immediate damage to education and job prospects is the risk of what economists call "scarring," where the knock-on effects do long-term harm to income levels, access to training, career prospects and even mental well-being.
Data show that periods of youth unemployment cause serious long-term damage. A study by the London-based Centre for Economic Policy Research found that even one month of unemployment for those aged 18-20 knocked 2per cent of total lifetime income.    -Reuters





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pilot redundancies dodged as Lufthansa inks deal with union
Indian garment exporters face yarn shortage
Air India pilots reject 5pc rollback in pay cut
Vietnam imposes anti-dumping tax on Chinese cold-rolled steel
14 Bangladeshi companies get SAFA awards
Uttara Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain
Venezuela resumes oil shipments to China despite US sanctions
Padma Bank Managing Director  Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury


Latest News
Nigeria school abductions sparked by cattle feuds, not extremism, officials say
Talk of Man Utd title challenge just noise: Solskjaer
Christmas Day on Friday
Reopening of dorms: DU throws ball in govt's court amid Covid
Daily transactions on Nagad surges past Tk 200 cr
RFL approves 23 pc dividend
6 lakh Karnaphuli Gas consumers can now pay bill through bKash
Australia plans no changes for 2nd cricket test vs India
BSEC chief hopeful of sustainable capital market within 6 months
ACC can summon any individual for grilling on graft allegations: HC
Most Read News
New variant of coronavirus found in Bangladesh, claims BCSIR
Noted actor-playwright Mannan Hira no more
Partex Group chairman MA Hashem dies from coronavirus
170 passengers from UK asked to stay in 7-day home quarantine
COVID-19: 19 deaths, 1,234 cases, 2,345 recoveries in 24 hrs
Bike rider killed in Sirajganj accident
Plastic pollution chokes Buriganga  
Brick kiln fined Tk 2 lakh in Noakhali
Japan wants start of Rohingya repatriation process next year: Ambassador
Survey on 2nd Padma Bridge likely in May
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft