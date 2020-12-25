Oil climbs as Brexit deal hopes boost risk appetite

TOKYO, Dec24: Oil extended gains on Thursday in light holiday trade as a drop in US stockpiles spurred demand hopes, while hints of an imminent Brexit deal underpinned investors' risk appetite.

Brent crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.3per cent, to $51.37 a barrel by 0745 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude increased 10 cents, or 0.2per cent, to $48.22.

Both contracts gained more than 2per cent on Wednesday.

"Lower US inventories of crude and fuels as well as signs of a potential Brexit deal which led to weaker US dollar were good news," said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general manager of research at Nissan Securities.

"But lingering worries over a new variant of the novel coronavirus capped gains," he said, adding that oil markets were quiet with investors in holiday mode.

US crude inventories fell by 562,000 barrels in the week to Dec. 18 to 499.5 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Gasoline stocks fell by a surprise 1.1 million barrels to 237.8 million barrels, the EIA said, while distillate stockpiles fell by a more-than-expected 2.3 million barrels to 148.9 million barrels.

Oil prices also drew support from news that Britain and the European Union were on the cusp of striking a narrow trade deal on Thursday, swerving away from a chaotic finale to the Brexit split. -Reuters







