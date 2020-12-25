On cusp of Brexit trade deal, EU and UK haggle over fish

LONDON, Dec 24: Britain and the European Union were on the cusp of striking a narrow trade deal on Thursday, swerving away from a chaotic finale to a Brexit split that has shaken the 70-year project to forge European unity from the ruins of World War Two.

While a last-minute deal would avoid the most acrimonious ending to the Brexit divorce, the United Kingdom is heading for a much more distant relationship with its biggest trade partner than almost anyone expected at the time of the 2016 Brexit vote.

Sources in London and Brussels said a deal was close as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a late-night conference call with his senior ministers, and negotiators in Brussels pored over reams of legal texts.

There was no official confirmation of a deal but Johnson was expected to hold a news conference - just seven days before the UK turns its back on the EU's single market and customs union at 2300 GMT on Dec. 31.

"Certainly the momentum and the expectation is that we will get a Christmas Eve Brexit deal and I can tell you that will be an enormous relief," Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney told RTE radio.

Haggling over just how much fish such as sole, sand eels and herring EU boats should be able to catch in British waters was delaying the announcement of one of the most important trade deals in recent European history. -Reuters







