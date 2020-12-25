Video
Nagad daily transaction crosses Tk 200cr milestone

Published : Friday, 25 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Correspondent

Nagad Managing Director Tanvir A Mishuk (left) flanked by senior officials of the Bangladesh Postal Department, displays a Nagad placard at an event in Dhaka on Thursday.

The digital financial service of Bangladesh Postal Department has recently crossed a major milestone as its daily transaction went past Tk 200 crore, said Tanvir A Mishuk, managing director of Nagad, at a ceremony on Thursday.
Earlier in January this year, Nagad crossed the milestone of a daily transaction of Tk 100 crore, says a press release.
Nagad Managing Director Tanvir A Mishuk, attributed the rapid advancement of Nagad, the second-largest MFS carrier in the country
 to the introduction of state-of-the-art technological innovations and customer-friendly services.
He said by crossing the Tk 200 crore daily transaction target, Nagad has successfully implemented the target set by Prime Minister's Information and Communication Technology Affair Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy.
Since its inception, Nagad has been playing an important role in the socio-economic development of the country and in the progress of the digital financial services sector.
In less than two years since the launch, 12,000 merchants have been added to Nagad network. We are facilitating transactions on about 350 e-commerce platforms. Nagad is now the MFS operator of choice to make the payment for digital shopping.
Paying the bills for all services, including electricity, water, gas and telephone can now be paid only through Nagad without any additional cost. Paying the bills of more than 200 broadband internet companies and purchasing mobile airtime and various packages from Nagad are now just a matter of seconds.
Various financial activities of the Government of Bangladesh, especially the distribution of stipends for primary school students, various government grants and allowances will go through Nagad. As a result, the beneficiaries will receive the benefits as none can take any portion of their money. Apart from this, there is no additional risk to withdraw the money.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina provided financial assistance through digital channels to 50 lakh families who lost their jobs due to the lockdown. Of them, 17 lakh were distributed through Nagad.
On the 90th birthday of Bangamata Fazilatunnisa Mujib, the Prime Minister also chose only Nagad to distribute allowances among distressed women.
Nagad has put in place a system so that people can transfer money from VISA and MasterCard to their Nagad wallet while sitting at home during the pandemic. No other operator has come forward to digitalize the COVID-19 test fee payment process.
Only Nagad has launched this service. Now, everyone can pay the fees from their homes and at the booth. In addition, the salaries and allowances of more than two lakh garment workers were distributed through Nagad during the pandemic.


