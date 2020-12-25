Walton approves 200 per cent cash dividend



Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited hold AGM in city on Wednesday.

The dividend was approved in the presence of a good number of shareholders in its AGM held on virtual platform on Wednesday.

Along with the dividend, other issues such as the company's financial statement for the FY 2019-2020, directors' and auditors' reports, director's retirement and re-appointment, appointment of the managing director and independent directors, statutory and secretarial auditors' appointment and fixation of their remuneration were being approved.

The general investors gave their thanks messages on the virtual platform to the board of directors for declaration of 200 percent cash dividend.

Expressing satisfaction on the company's overall business performance in the coronavirus pandemic situation, the general investors hoped that company's such performance will be sustained in future.

The company's Vice Chairman S M Shamsul Alam presided over the meeting. Among others, the company's directors S M Ashraful Alam, S M Mahbubul Alam, S M Rezaul Alam, S M Monjurul Alam Ovee, Tahmina Afrose Tanna, Raisa Sigma Hima, Dr. Ahsan H Mansur, Samsul Alam Mallick, FCA, Professor Dr. M. Sadiqul Islam, Phd, FCA, Professor Dr. Zakir Hossain Bhuiyan, Phd, WHIL's Managing Director Engineer Golam Murshed, Additional Managing Directors Abul Bashar Howlader, Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Eva Rezwana Nilu, Amdadul Haque Sarker and Alamgir Alam Sarker, Chief Financial Officer Md. Omar Faruque Ripon, FCA, Company's Secretary Partha Protim Das FCS and some others higher officials of the company were also present.

As of June 30, 2020, Walton Hi-Tech's earnings per share (EPS) was Tk 24.21 while its diluted EPS was recorded at Tk 24.10 and net asset value per share (NAVPS) stood at Tk 264.48 (with revaluation).

Mentionable, Walton is the first listed Bangladeshi electronics manufacturing company in capital market. The company made the debut on Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges on September 23, this year.







