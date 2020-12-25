Robi sees buyers rush on its trading debut in bourses

Robi Axiata on its first day trading in the bourse on Thursday hit the maximum price limit of shares price to rise up to Tk 15 or 50 percent for Tk10 share.

As per rules the first day trading should not crossed Tk15 per share.

Within first five minutes of the start of trading share price hit to Tk14 but there were no sellers and finally the price hits the highest ceiling of Tk15 each, as per market data.

The winners of the initial public offering (IPO) are not willing to sell the company's shares.

Robi has raised money from the capital market through IPO. At the beginning of the transaction, buying order for 271thousands and 160 shares poured in at Taka 14 per share within 10 munities. However, no one came up to sell at this price. After that the price further increased and the last offer was to buy 175 million 216 thousand and 662 shares at Tk15 each. But there were no sellers.

With Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) investors applied for Robi IPOs from November 17 to November 23. The regulator allowed Robi to raise Tk 5237 million 933 thousands and 340 from sale of 523 million 793 thousands and 334 shares at Tk10 each for its network expansion.

To raise this money, the company issued 52 crore 36 lakh 93 thousand 334 ordinary shares in an IPO. Of this, 13 crore 80 lakh 50 thousand 934 shares have been issued among the officers and employees of the company.

Meanwhile, eligible investors stumbled upon Robi's shares in the IPO. The IPO received more than 10 times the number of applications allotted to eligible investors.

The eligible investors and ordinary investors were desperate to get Robi's IPO. The huge applications they made confirm that information. The amount of shares the company was allotted in the IPO for general investors is three times the number of applications submitted.

According to the relevant sources, both eligible and general investors together submitted application worth Tk22.27 billion for Robi IPOs. Of this, eligible investors share was Tk15.87 billion and general investors shares were Tk6.40 billion.

At the time of the company's IPO approval, the BSEC said that Robi had made a profit of Tk0.4 per share (EPS) for the year ended December 31, 2019. Without revaluation, the net asset value per share (NAVPS) stands at Tk12.64.

IDLC Investment is working as issue manager to bring the company to the capital market. After the IPO approval, IDLC Investments informed that Robi will raise Tk5.23 billion from the capital market which is by far the largest IPO in Bangladesh.

The money raised will be used to expand Robi's network. Robi's listing as the second largest company in the telecommunications sector will significantly increase its market capitalization. IDLC also served as a consultant on Robi-Airtel merger in 2016, one of the largest merger transactions in Bangladesh.







