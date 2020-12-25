Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 December, 2020, 6:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

FinMin finds economy in good shape amid pandemic

Published : Friday, 25 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Business Correspondent

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday said Bangladesh's economy is in good shape and also heading towards the right direction despite the COVID-19 is taking heavy toll on the global economy.
"I think that our economy is in good condition. There is nothing to be worried and getting nervous���we're in much better condition. We're in a good condition beyond our thoughts. I believe such trend would continue," he said.
The Finance Minister was replying to questions during his virtual briefing after the 36th    Cabinet Committee meeting on Government Purchase (CCGP) in this year held virtually online. He said the government is not worried at all about the overall economic performances adding there is no such growth in global economic indicators. There is growth in Bangladesh by all economic indicators, he said.
When asked about the revenue collection scenario over the last five months (July-November) period of fiscal FY21, Kamal said it grew by 3.19 percent in overall revenue collection during this period.
He said the government will start reviewing the current budget and make necessary recast where it will be deemed necessary. According to official NBR data the overall revenue collection totaled Taka 87,092.71 crore during the five-month period against the target of Taka 1,12,959.83 crore.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pilot redundancies dodged as Lufthansa inks deal with union
Indian garment exporters face yarn shortage
Air India pilots reject 5pc rollback in pay cut
Vietnam imposes anti-dumping tax on Chinese cold-rolled steel
14 Bangladeshi companies get SAFA awards
Uttara Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain
Venezuela resumes oil shipments to China despite US sanctions
Padma Bank Managing Director  Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury


Latest News
Nigeria school abductions sparked by cattle feuds, not extremism, officials say
Talk of Man Utd title challenge just noise: Solskjaer
Christmas Day on Friday
Reopening of dorms: DU throws ball in govt's court amid Covid
Daily transactions on Nagad surges past Tk 200 cr
RFL approves 23 pc dividend
6 lakh Karnaphuli Gas consumers can now pay bill through bKash
Australia plans no changes for 2nd cricket test vs India
BSEC chief hopeful of sustainable capital market within 6 months
ACC can summon any individual for grilling on graft allegations: HC
Most Read News
New variant of coronavirus found in Bangladesh, claims BCSIR
Noted actor-playwright Mannan Hira no more
Partex Group chairman MA Hashem dies from coronavirus
170 passengers from UK asked to stay in 7-day home quarantine
COVID-19: 19 deaths, 1,234 cases, 2,345 recoveries in 24 hrs
Bike rider killed in Sirajganj accident
Plastic pollution chokes Buriganga  
Brick kiln fined Tk 2 lakh in Noakhali
Japan wants start of Rohingya repatriation process next year: Ambassador
Survey on 2nd Padma Bridge likely in May
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft