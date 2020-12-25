FinMin finds economy in good shape amid pandemic



Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal

"I think that our economy is in good condition. There is nothing to be worried and getting nervous���we're in much better condition. We're in a good condition beyond our thoughts. I believe such trend would continue," he said.

The Finance Minister was replying to questions during his virtual briefing after the 36th Cabinet Committee meeting on Government Purchase (CCGP) in this year held virtually online. He said the government is not worried at all about the overall economic performances adding there is no such growth in global economic indicators. There is growth in Bangladesh by all economic indicators, he said.

When asked about the revenue collection scenario over the last five months (July-November) period of fiscal FY21, Kamal said it grew by 3.19 percent in overall revenue collection during this period.

He said the government will start reviewing the current budget and make necessary recast where it will be deemed necessary. According to official NBR data the overall revenue collection totaled Taka 87,092.71 crore during the five-month period against the target of Taka 1,12,959.83 crore.







