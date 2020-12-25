Video
US Charge d’ Affaires visits Ispahani units in Ctg

Published : Friday, 25 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Business Desk

Ms. JoAnne Wagner, the Charge d' Affaires, US Embassy (middle front row) and Ispahani Group Chairman Mirza Salman Ispahani (on her left) along with US Embassy and Ispahani officials pose at a unit of Ispahani in Chattogram on Monday.

A five-member team led by Ms. JoAnne Wagner, the Charge d' Affaires, US Embassy visited different units of Ispahani Group of Industries located at Ispahani Complex, North Pahartali, Chattogram on Monday.
During the visit the team observed modern production facilities of different sections at Pahartali Textile and Hosiery Mills Ltd and Ispahani Tea Ltd. The tam later on also visited Mirza Ahmed Ispahani High School.
At the complex, the team was greeted by Ispahani Group Chairman  Mirza Salman Ispahani. Among others MahbubulAlam, COO (Pahartali, Textile), GolamMostafa, General Manager (Ispahani Tea Ltd), Md Abdul Malek, General Manager(Production), ShawkatSadek, DGM(Admin), S.M. Mojibur Rahman, Head Teacher of Mirza Ahmed Ispahani High School were present there.
The Charge D Affaires discussed several business related issues, performance during the ongoing pandemic period and also enquired about further opportunities for using US grown cotton to produce yarn.
At the end, the visiting team expressed satisfaction over the activities of Ispahani Group and wished success for the organization, says a press release.


