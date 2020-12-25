Eighth FYP likely to be placed at next ECNEC meet for scrutiny

The eighth five year plan (FYP) is likely to be presented before the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council meeting on next Tuesday for approval and guidance. Planning Commission sources said its implementation is scheduled to begin from this year and to end in fiscal 2024-25.

The sources said it will be part of the 20-year Perspective Plan from 2021-2041 and seek to the government election manifesto laid out during 2018 election. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will preside over the meeting.

The eighth five year plan titled "Promoting Prosperity and Fostering Inclusiveness", focuses on a pro-poor growth strategy to include seven themes. These are labour-intensive, export-oriented manufacturing-led growth, agricultural diversification, dynamism in cottage, small and medium enterprises, modern services sector, promotion of ICT based entrepreneurship, and overseas employment.

The plan document said once implemented it will be helpful for the country to graduate from the LDC status to developing country by 2024 and achieve the goals of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The plan is going to lay emphasis on two major issues, expediting prosperity and inclusive growth and disseminating results of economic growth equally to everyone. Important feature of the plan eyes on a universal health insurance scheme, poverty alleviation, a strategy to create jobs in export and informal sectors to recover the economy from Covid-19 fallout.

Member of the General Economics Division of the Planning Commission (GED) has already presented a draft of the Eighth Five-Year Plan to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence at Ganobhaban on Wednesday.

He said the Prime Minister was happy with draft while suggested some issues.

He said that the five-year plan covers various aspects of economic and social security. Among the economic aspects, special emphasis has been placed on increasing employment, stimulating investments, keeping GDP growth on track and inflation under control. "We are hopeful to achieve them our goals," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the Finance Ministry to come up with a plan of new financial incentives ahead of the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic.

He said the Prime Minister has seen plans of various ministries and departments based on the Eighth Five Year Plan and gave necessary directions where it needs improvements. The Prime laid importance to give special importance to the Strategy and Action Plan of the Eighth Five Year Plan.

In the next five years, the plan aims to create 1.19 crore jobs, achieve 8.51 percent growth, investment to be raised to 37.4 percent of GDP and keep inflation below 4.8 percent. It has called for steps for quality education and nutrition for children, cash funds for the poor, development of rural infrastructure, electrification, and introduction of a modern tax system.

Job creation need to be mainly focused manufacturing and construction sectors. The comprehensive plan is based on four main strategies --discouraging luxury expenditures and prioritising government spending that creates job, creating loan facilities through commercial banks at subsidised interest rate for affected businesses and industries and expanding the coverage of social safety net programmes.







