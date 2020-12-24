Video
30 C-19 deaths 1,367 new cases in a day

Published : Thursday, 24 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

With the deaths of 30 more people from novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Wednesday, the death toll from the deadly virus in the country rose to 7,359, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The coronavirus infections have reached 5, 04,868 as 1,367 people tested positive during the same period, the release added.
The current positivity rate of the virus infection stands at 8.58 per cent while the total positivity rate now stands at 16.17 per cent.
A total of 15,932 samples were tested at 163 laboratories      across the country in the last 24 hours.
However, 2,416 patients were recovered from Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 444345 with 88.01 per cent recovery rate.
Among the 27 deceased, 21 were men and nine were women. Of the deceased, two were 31-40 years old, five were between 41-50 years old, five 51-60 and 18 were above 60 years old, the release added.
Meanwhile, the country's first Covid-19 case was reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.
Globally, over 78.04 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.71 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.


