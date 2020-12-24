Video
Thursday, 24 December, 2020
Front Page

DC conference postponed

Published : Thursday, 24 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The annual Deputy Commissioners' Conference (DC Conference) rescheduled to be held on 5 January, 2021 has been postponed again amid fear of surge of coronavirus pandemic.
Usually, the vital conference of the field administration bosses is held in every July. But, due to the pandemic the government postponed the conference this year and deferred it to January, according to Cabinet Division sources.
Earlier, the Home Ministry decided not to organize the annual police week which is usually organized at the first week of January every year.
Following the decision and instruction of the Prime Minister, the Cabinet Division finally changed its decision and postponed the
DC conference.
Cabinet Division's Additional Secretary Sheikh Rafiqul Islam on Wednesday said they was informed by the Prime Minister's Office that the conference had been postponed. The DCs were already informed about postponement of the programme.
According to Cabinet Division officials, the three-day conference was scheduled to be held on January 5-7 at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka.
Normally, the Cabinet Division holds the conference for five days, where the district level top administrative officials are briefed about the government's initiatives and policies.
However, a new date for the conference has not yet been announced.
While talking to media in the early morning, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam gave the announcement of postponing the most important conference of the government.
Every year, the government's policymakers, including the President and the Prime Minister, provide necessary directions to the DCs of 64 districts in the DC conference.


