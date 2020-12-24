Turkey eager to sell arms to BD

Turkey is eager to sell military hardware to Bangladesh and expand opportunities for defense trade, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

He made the proposal to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday during a courtesy call at her office.

Turkey wants to strengthen defence relationship with Bangladesh to help the South Asian country modernize its military within the shortest possible time, he said.

Mevlut Cavusoglu also requested Sheikh Hasina for more information sharing, producing military equipment in joint venture and military-to-military cooperation between two countries without setting any condition, according to the highly places sources.

"We offered to take part in implementing mega projects in Bangladesh as our capability and experience is just after China in this regard in Asia," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told the media.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister lauded Bangladesh's progress saying that the country has become a rising star in South Asia and sustainable development model for the entire world under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

During the meeting with the Turkish Foreign Minister, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sought support from the Turkish government to repatriate Rohingyas to their homeland Myanmar as soon as possible.

"Bangladesh and Turkey discussed bilateral and regional issues, including Rohingya situation. Both the countries are keen to open a new chapter in their relations with an emphasis on stronger trade and investment," PM's Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher briefed the media after the meeting.

Sheikh Hasina sought more Turkish investment in the special economic zones being built across Bangladesh for cashing on the geo-political position of the country in South Asia and South East Asia for mutual benefit of both the countries.

The PM extended her thanks to Turkey for repairing the Bangladeshi navy ship BNS Bijoy badly damaged in the recent Boirut blast in Lebanon.

She reiterated her invitation to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit Bangladesh.

In reply, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu thanked the Prime Minister for her invitation and said the president of Turkey is likely to visit Bangladesh in March next year, if the Covid-19 situation improves.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina invites Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an to join the occasion of birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in March 2021.

Cooperation in health sector- addressing the global public health challenge - both sides exchanged views on the situation of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in their respective countries and expressed satisfaction at the manner in which sustained engagement between the two countries has been maintained during this ongoing crisis.

The Turkish Foreign Minister supported the efforts of Bangladesh government to give Rohingyas better living conditions by relocating them to Bhasan Char until the repatriation takes place.

The Turkish Foreign Minister sought stronger support from the international community in terms of burden sharing not just appreciative words but concrete steps.

He suggested that the government of Bangladesh should work closely with the United Nations and its agencies in this regard.

Following the meeting with the Primer, Cavusoglu sat with his Bangladesh counterpart Dr. AK Abdul Momen at the state guesthouse Padma for bilateral talks.

The two Foreign Ministers met briefly at the same venue prior to the bilateral meeting.

The Turkish Foreign Minister started the day visiting Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on Wednesday morning where he paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Later Cavusoglu had a meeting with Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at the state Guest House Padma.

Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday night by a private jet.

Both the ministers join the formal inauguration of the new Chancery Complex of the Turkish Embassy in the afternoon.

The Turkish Foreign Minister leaves Dhaka on Wednesday night by a private jet.

The bilateral trade volume between the two countries is now around US$ 1 billion annually and both countries believe there is a scope of increasing it further.



