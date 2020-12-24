Video
Ties with AL historic: Indian envoy

Published : Thursday, 24 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami on Wednesday termed their relations with the Bangladesh Awami League (AL) 'historic'.
He made the remarks during his discussion with the senior AL leaders.
The High Commissioner visited AL party office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the city on Wednesday morning.
AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader welcomed the Indian envoy.
Later, Doraiswami exchanged      views with the AL leaders and discussed bilateral issues. During his visit Vikram Doraiswamy said relation between Bangladesh and India is bound by blood ties.
Indian High Commissioner also assured that 'India will cooperate Bangladesh to get coronavirus vaccine'.
Vikram Doraiswamy said, "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has initiated strong friendly relation of the two countries, which has been a great example for the world."
Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are now moving this relation forward. It will move further forward in the days to come, he said.
Vikram Doraiswamy remembered those Awami League leaders and activists who died in coronavirus infections.
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, "Terrorism and militancy at the border is the burning issue for the both country. He assured that Bengal soil will not be allowed to be used for terrorism and militancy at the border.
Obaidul Quader hoped that border killing in both the countries would be brought down to zero.
Senior AL leaders including Presidium Members Begum Matia Chowdhury, Lt Col (retd) Faruk Khan, Jahangir Kabir Nanok, joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, AFM Bahauddin Nasim and Office Security Biplab Barua, among others, were present.


