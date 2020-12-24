Video
One gunned down by BSF along Haluaghat border

Published : Thursday, 24 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent

Mymensingh, Dec 23: Indian Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday night gunned down a Bangladesh national along Gobrakura border at Haluaghat upazila in Mymensingh district. Deceased Md Khairul
Islam, 40, was a resident of Gobrakura village in the upazila.
Locals said a gang of cattle traders including Khairul Islam, 48 went to the border to bring cattle. Then, the BSF members opened fire on them at about 8:30pm, leaving Khairul critically injured.
Fellow traders took him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
The latest incident is reported when a Director General (DG)-level border conference between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and India's BSF has begun in Guwahati, the capital city of Indian State of Assam, on Tuesday.
The objective of the border talks is to discuss border-related issues, including killing of Bangladesh nationals along the borders as well as to enable better coordination between border forces of the two countries.


