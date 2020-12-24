Prepare stimulus plan to tackle 2nd wave of Corona: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday asked the authorities concerned particularly the finance ministry to prepare a plan of a stimulus package to effectively fight the second wave of

the Covid-19 pandemic.

The premier gave the directive from a meeting to finalise the eighth Five-Year plan (2021-2025) at her official Ganabhaban residence here.

PM's Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher briefed the media after the meeting.

Member (Senior Secretary) of the Planning Commission (General Economics Division) Dr Shamaul Alam made the presentation of the final draft of the eighth five-year

plan with a slogan " Towards the prosperity with all" in the meeting.

The eighth five-year plan is scheduled to get its final approval in the next ECNEC meeting. The prime minister has given necessary directions after witnessing the presentation on the plan.

The head of the state has suggested the Planning Commission to highlight strategies and action plans separately in the eighth five-year plan.

Sheikh Hasina informed the meeting of a roadmap prepared by herself regarding the country's development while she was in jail during the 1/11 caretaker government.

The premier asked all concerned to create a strong internal market alongside expanding the regional and international markets for the local products.

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Governor of Bangladesh Bank Fazle Kabir, Senior Secretary of Planning Commission Md Asadul Islam and Senior Secretary of Finance Ministry Abdur Rouf Talukder, among others, were present. -BSS







