Survey on 2nd Padma Bridge likely in May

After about seven years, the government has decided to construct the second Padma Bridge on the Padma River from Paturia in Manikganj to Daulatdia in Rajbari, in accordance to the Master Plan.

Earlier, former Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith mentioned about his dream of building a second Padma bridge in his budget speech placed for 2018-19 fiscal year. The government is intensifying the process of implementation of this project with financial assistance of World Bank (WB), Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

When contacted, Bridge Division Secretary Belayet Hossain told the Daily Observer that after launching the first bridge, the second bridge will be considered. However, a detailed survey of the second bridge will begin by May-June next year to keep the work going.

He said, "We have requested JICA to conduct a survey. For this reason, the Bridges Division has sent a letter to the Planning Commission."

According to sources, regarding the feasibility of the second Padma Bridge, the Master Plan of the Bridge Division states that if the Padma Bridge is launched at Mawa-Jajira, it will take more time to travel to some districts in the central and north-western part of the country than Paturia-Daulatdia. A second Padma Bridge is needed to be constructed to connect Paturia with Daulatdia to reduce the distance between Dhaka and the eastern parts of the country like Meherpur, Chuadanga, Kushtia, Jhenaidah, Magura, Rajbari, Faridpur and parts of Narail, Gopalganj, Jessore and Madaripur districts.

Meanwhile, the initiative of the second Padma Bridge is about the same age as the first bridge. On August 28 of 2009, the Planning Commission approved the primary Development Project Proposal (DPP) of the second Padma Bridge. The estimated length of the bridge might be 6.1 km while it would require an estimated Tk 13,121.36 crore to build it.

On October 26 in 2011, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the DPP. The Bridge Department invited international tenders on November 4 of the same year.

The government had taken the decision that the international tender would be based on Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) method. The contractor would finance the project. That the money would be paid from the toll collection. But in reality it did not happen. No country or organization showed interest in financing the project in the 9 years since the tender was floated. The Bridge Department's report on the latest status of the project called for DPP approval and efforts for foreign funding. But nobody showed interest to implement the second Padma Bridge. As a result, the government had decided to implement the project with foreign or local fund.

Finance Ministry sources said the main work of the first Padma Bridge has been completed with own funds, which is a role model for the world and various development partners. At that very moment, the eyes of foreign governments and development partners fell on the second Padma Bridge. The WB and the ADB have initially agreed to finance the project.

However, no final decision has been taken yet on which agency the government will choose as the sole or co-financier. In the meantime, the government has discussed with the World Bank and ADB more than once. The World Bank may once again verify the feasibility next year.

Besides, China wants to be by the side with technical assistance in the implementation of the second Padma Bridge as it had been in the first Padma Bridge. The Bangladesh government has held preliminary discussions with the Chinese government in this regard.

Sources said the dream of the people of 21 southern districts to get connected to Dhaka by road nears completion as the installation of the final span has made the entire basic structure of the 6.15-kilometre Padma Bridge visible on December 11of 2020. The cost of the Padma Bridge project is Tk 30,193 crore.

Mohammed Belayet Hossain, Secretary of the Bridge Division said the 6.15km long Padma Bridge has become fully visible in December of 2020. However, the total construction will not be finished until June 2021.

The bridge is expected to open for traffic in 2022, but this is not yet finalized.







