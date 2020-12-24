Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 December, 2020, 2:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Survey on 2nd Padma Bridge likely in May

Published : Thursday, 24 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Mizanur Rahman

After about seven years, the government has decided to construct the second Padma Bridge on the Padma River from Paturia in Manikganj to Daulatdia in Rajbari, in accordance to the Master Plan.
Earlier, former Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith mentioned about his dream of building a second Padma bridge in his budget speech placed for 2018-19 fiscal year. The government is intensifying the process of implementation of this project with financial assistance of World Bank (WB), Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
When contacted, Bridge Division Secretary Belayet Hossain told the Daily Observer that after launching the first bridge, the second bridge will be considered. However, a detailed survey of the second bridge will begin by May-June next year to keep the work going.
He said, "We have requested JICA to conduct a survey. For this reason, the Bridges Division has sent a letter to the Planning Commission."
According to sources, regarding the feasibility of the second Padma Bridge, the Master Plan of the Bridge Division states that if the      Padma Bridge is launched at Mawa-Jajira, it will take more time to travel to some districts in the central and north-western part of the country than Paturia-Daulatdia. A second Padma Bridge is needed to be constructed to connect Paturia with Daulatdia to reduce the distance between Dhaka and the eastern parts of the country like Meherpur, Chuadanga, Kushtia, Jhenaidah, Magura, Rajbari, Faridpur and parts of Narail, Gopalganj, Jessore and Madaripur districts.
Meanwhile, the initiative of the second Padma Bridge is about the same age as the first bridge. On August 28 of 2009, the Planning Commission approved the primary Development Project Proposal (DPP) of the second Padma Bridge. The estimated length of the bridge might be 6.1 km while it would require an estimated Tk 13,121.36 crore to build it.
On October 26 in 2011, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the DPP. The Bridge Department invited international tenders on November 4 of the same year.
The government had taken the decision that the international tender would be based on Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) method. The contractor would finance the project. That the money would be paid from the toll collection. But in reality it did not happen. No country or organization showed interest in financing the project in the 9 years since the tender was floated. The Bridge Department's report on the latest status of the project called for DPP approval and efforts for foreign funding. But nobody showed interest to implement the second Padma Bridge. As a result, the government had decided to implement the project with foreign or local fund.
Finance Ministry sources said the main work of the first Padma Bridge has been completed with own funds, which is a role model for the world and various development partners. At that very moment, the eyes of foreign governments and development partners fell on the second Padma Bridge. The WB and the ADB have initially agreed to finance the project.
However, no final decision has been taken yet on which agency the government will choose as the sole or co-financier. In the meantime, the government has discussed with the World Bank and ADB more than once. The World Bank may once again verify the feasibility next year.
Besides, China wants to be by the side with technical assistance in the implementation of the second Padma Bridge as it had been in the first Padma Bridge. The Bangladesh government has held preliminary discussions with the Chinese government in this regard.
Sources said the dream of the people of 21 southern districts to get connected to Dhaka by road nears completion as the installation of the final span has made the entire basic structure of the 6.15-kilometre Padma Bridge visible on December 11of 2020. The cost of the Padma Bridge project is Tk 30,193 crore.
Mohammed Belayet Hossain, Secretary of the Bridge Division said the 6.15km long Padma Bridge has become fully visible in December of 2020. However, the total construction will not be finished until June 2021.
The bridge is expected to open for traffic in 2022, but this is not yet finalized.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
coronavirus update bangladesh
30 C-19 deaths 1,367 new cases in a day
DC conference postponed
Turkey eager to sell arms to BD
Ties with AL historic: Indian envoy
One gunned down by BSF along Haluaghat border
Prepare stimulus plan to tackle 2nd wave of Corona: PM
Survey on 2nd Padma Bridge likely in May


Latest News
PM asks army to uphold country’s dignity in global arena
New variant of coronavirus found in Bangladesh, claims BCSIR
Bike rider killed in Sirajganj accident
Biman with 165 passengers from UK lands in Sylhet
Robi Axiata surges 50% on market debut
Singapore confirms 1st case of new coronavirus variant in UK
Manchester rivals to clash in League Cup semis
Real ease past Granada to join Atletico at top of Liga
Studies find having COVID-19 may protect against reinfection
China begins anti-monopoly investigation into Alibaba
Most Read News
Indian BSF kills Bangladeshi on Mymensingh border
Lawyers boycott court demanding chief magistrate's withdrawal
COVID-19: 30 more deaths, 1,367 new cases reported in country
DC conference postponed due to coronavirus pandemic
6 held with cocaine worth Tk 60 cr in Dhaka
Trawler with 2.70 lakh Yaba tablets seized from Bay
PM seeks Turkey's involvement in Rohingya repatriation
Child marriage: An episode of endless malady
Naimul Abrar death: SC upholds HC stay order against Prothom Alo editor
Partex Group chairman MA Hashem dies from coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft