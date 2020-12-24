Video
Alleged Mistreatment

Magistrate sent on forced leave

Published : Thursday, 24 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Court Correspondent

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Asaduzzaman Nur was sent on forced leave on Wednesday as he humiliated a lawyer in his court.
A section of lawyers in Dhaka withdrew their demonstration programme following a meeting with Chief Metropolitan Magistrate AM Zulfiqar Hayat and Dhaka Bar representatives, said Bar President Md Iqbal Hossain.
The Bar President told the daily Observer on Wednesday afternoon that a lawyer Adv Rubel Ahmed Bhuiyan was waiting at the Ejlash of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Asaduzzaman Nur for prosecuting his case on Tuesday.
Normally, a court sits at 10:00 am but Magistrate Asaduzzaman arrived about one and half hour late to the Ejlash. At one stage the aggrieved lawyer asked the Magistrate the reason for his delay in starting the court proceeding as the lawyer had more cases to attend in other courts.
During an exchange of hot words between them, the Magistrate ordered the court police to detain the lawyer. The lawyer was kept in the dock for nearly two hours.
 Following Tuesday's maltreatment of the lawyer a section of lawyers of Dhaka Bar Association held demonstrations in front of Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court demanding immediate withdrawal of the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ashaduzzaman Nur for detaining a lawyer for two hours.
Around 500 lawyers started the protest rally at the main gate of the court around 9:30am on Wednesday .
The CMM Court and Chief Judicial Magistrate Court came to a halt during the protest. The gate of the court was also shut down and no one was allowed to enter or leave the court building.
Later, Dhaka Bar Association President Md Iqbal Hossain, General Secretary Hossain Ali Khan Hasan met Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate AM Zulfikar Hayat and Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu.
Lawyer Mohammad Rubel on Wednesday submitted a written complaint to the General Secretary of Dhaka Bar Association and demanded justice over the incident, said Dhaka Bar President.


