Thursday, 24 December, 2020, 2:35 PM
PM's Principal Secy  Kaikaus likely to get two-year extension

Published : Thursday, 24 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Staff Correspondent

Dr Ahmed Kaikaus, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is likely to get a two year extension in services from January 1 next year after completion of his regular job tenure on December 31 this year.
Preferring anonymity, Public Administration Ministry senior officials said a proposal in this regard has already been forwarded to the Prime Minister Office for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's approval. During the extension, Ahmed Kaikaus will serve as a contractual employee after signing an agreement.
Earlier, the PA Ministry on Wednesday issued a notification approving his one-year post retirement leave (PRL) from December 31 this year after completion of his 59 years of service age.
Once he gets the contract, his PRL period will be cancelled. After retirement of Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury in 2018, Kaikaus was appointed as Prime Mininter's Principal Secretary.
Meanwhile, if his service period is not extended, the name of the new Principal Secretary would be announced. In such case, names of two senior secretaries - Local Government Division Senior Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed and Defence Ministry Senior Secretary Dr Abu Hena Mostofa Kamal - would be considered for the posts, sources said.


