Charges pressed against four war crime suspects in Noakhali

The prosecution team of the International Crimes Tribunal-1 on Tuesday submitted three charges against four suspects in a case filed over committing crimes against humanity at different places of Companiganj in Noakhali during the Liberation War in 1971.

Prosecutor Mokhlesur Rahman Badal, Sabina Yeasmin Khan Munni and Tapas Kumar Baul submitted the charges to the International Crimes Tribunal-1 through the tribunal registrar's office.

Prosecutor Sabina Yeasmin confirmed the matter to the media, but she did not disclose the names of the suspects.

'We hope that the case will be placed for hearing in the tribunal on Wednesday and we will seek warrant for arrest against the suspects on the day and then we will disclose the names,' she said.

She said that the four were residents of different villages of Companiganj upazila and they were allegedly involved in different crimes, including murder, abduction, arson attacks and looting, during the War of Independence.