PM donates Tk 50 lakh to JPC

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday gave a special donation of Taka 50 lakh to the Jatiya Press Club (JPC) in view of the Covid-19 situation.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim handed over a cheque for the amount to Jatiya Press Club President Saiful Alam and General Secretary Farida Yasmin at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) here this afternoon.

Among others, PM's speech writer Md Nazrul Islam, deputy press secretaries KM Shakhawat Moon and Hasan Jahid Tusher and assistant press secretaries M.M. Emrul Kayas and Md. Ashraf Siddiquee Bitu, were present. -BSS







