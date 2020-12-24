A noble gesture to pregnant mothers in Rajshahi village

RAJSHAHI, Dec 23: Pregnant mothers will be given blankets and baby kits free of cost aimed at ensuring their maternal and neonatal health safety along with mitigating their sufferings and diseases caused by the present cold weather.

"All the enrolled pregnant mothers in Shubhdanga Union Health and Family Welfare Center under Bagmara upazila in Rajshahi district will get the support during the current winter season," said Abdul Hakim Pramanik, Chairman of Shubhdanga Union Parishad.

He said this while distributing blankets among four pregnant mothers at the centre premises on Tuesday as chief guest.

A 17-member management committee of the centre hosted the distribution ceremony in association with Public Health Improvement Initiative (PHIIR) Project.

DASCOH Foundation has been implementing the PHIIR project in five upazilas of Rajshahi and Naogaon districts to improve the health of target people with special focus on maternal, neonatal and child health at primary health care level, said Tozammel Haque, Manager of the project.

The project is intended to improve health standards at primary health care and mother, neonatal and child health centres that will supplement the government efforts of attaining the target of the seventh five-year plan and SDG, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, UP Chairman Abdul Hakim said pregnant mothers particularly the less-income and marginalized ones suffer a lot during the winter season. He, however, said the support will mitigate their suffering to some extent.

Sharing her professional experience, Family Welfare Visitor Khodeza Khatun said various steps were taken to protect the pregnant mothers from various pregnancy-related complexities for the greater interest of safe delivery. -BSS







