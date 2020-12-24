Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 December, 2020, 2:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Naimul Abrar death

SC upholds HC stay order against Prothom Alo editor

Published : Thursday, 24 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

The Chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a High Court order that stayed for six months the proceedings of the case against Daily Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman filed over the death of Dhaka Residential Model School and College student Naimul Abrar Rahat in 2019.
Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed "no order" on a petition filed by the state, seeking a stay on the HC's stay order.
The chamber judge, however, asked the government to file a regular petition seeking permission to appeal against the order of the HC that stayed Matiur Rahman's trial.
Lawyer Mustafizur Rahman Khan appeared for Matiur Rahman while Assistant Attorney General Md Saiful Islam represented the state during the virtual hearing in the court.
As a result, the HC's stay order on the trial proceedings will remain in force, said Matiur Rahman's lawyer Mustafizur Rahman Khan.
Assistant attorney general Saiful Alam said that the government would file regular application challenging the HCs order after getting the certified copy.   
On December 13, the virtual HC bench of Justice Md Rezaul Haque and Justice Md Atoar Rahman stayed for six months the proceedings of the case against Daily Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman.
The court also had issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why the proceedings against Matiur Rahman would not be quashed.
Dhaka metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Emrul Kayesh framed the charge against Matiur Rahman and eight others on November 12.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Charges pressed against four war crime suspects in Noakhali
PM donates Tk 50 lakh to JPC
A noble gesture to pregnant mothers in Rajshahi village
SC upholds HC stay order against Prothom Alo editor
Vitamin A campaign reaches 20.8mn children in Bangladesh: UNICEF
Drug peddler killed in Teknaf ‘gunfight’
72-hr transport strike underway in Sylhet
Four injured as truck hits IU bus in Kushtia


Latest News
PM asks army to uphold country’s dignity in global arena
New variant of coronavirus found in Bangladesh, claims BCSIR
Bike rider killed in Sirajganj accident
Biman with 165 passengers from UK lands in Sylhet
Robi Axiata surges 50% on market debut
Singapore confirms 1st case of new coronavirus variant in UK
Manchester rivals to clash in League Cup semis
Real ease past Granada to join Atletico at top of Liga
Studies find having COVID-19 may protect against reinfection
China begins anti-monopoly investigation into Alibaba
Most Read News
Indian BSF kills Bangladeshi on Mymensingh border
Lawyers boycott court demanding chief magistrate's withdrawal
COVID-19: 30 more deaths, 1,367 new cases reported in country
DC conference postponed due to coronavirus pandemic
6 held with cocaine worth Tk 60 cr in Dhaka
Trawler with 2.70 lakh Yaba tablets seized from Bay
PM seeks Turkey's involvement in Rohingya repatriation
Child marriage: An episode of endless malady
Naimul Abrar death: SC upholds HC stay order against Prothom Alo editor
Partex Group chairman MA Hashem dies from coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft