SC upholds HC stay order against Prothom Alo editor

The Chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a High Court order that stayed for six months the proceedings of the case against Daily Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman filed over the death of Dhaka Residential Model School and College student Naimul Abrar Rahat in 2019.

Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed "no order" on a petition filed by the state, seeking a stay on the HC's stay order.

The chamber judge, however, asked the government to file a regular petition seeking permission to appeal against the order of the HC that stayed Matiur Rahman's trial.

Lawyer Mustafizur Rahman Khan appeared for Matiur Rahman while Assistant Attorney General Md Saiful Islam represented the state during the virtual hearing in the court.

As a result, the HC's stay order on the trial proceedings will remain in force, said Matiur Rahman's lawyer Mustafizur Rahman Khan.

Assistant attorney general Saiful Alam said that the government would file regular application challenging the HCs order after getting the certified copy.

On December 13, the virtual HC bench of Justice Md Rezaul Haque and Justice Md Atoar Rahman stayed for six months the proceedings of the case against Daily Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman.

The court also had issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why the proceedings against Matiur Rahman would not be quashed.

Dhaka metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Emrul Kayesh framed the charge against Matiur Rahman and eight others on November 12.





