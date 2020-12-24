Drug peddler killed in Teknaf ‘gunfight’

COX's BAZAR, Dec 22: After five months of the killing of Major (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar, a gunfight took place in the same upazila early Tuesday that left one person dead.

Major (retd) Sinha was killed in police firing at Shamlapur checkpost of Baharchhara Union on Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive on July 31. A suspected drug trader was killed in a 'gunfight' with the members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) at Baharchhara's Shamlapur area in the upazila in the early hours of Tuesday. On information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in the area at around 3:00am.

Sensing the presence of the team, the drug peddlers opened fire on the RAB, prompting them to retaliate.

Later, the team rescued a bullet-injured man and took him to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

The identity of the deceased could not be known as of filing of this report at 6:00pm.

Rab members seized 10,000 Yaba tablets, a local pistol, three bullets and a knife from the scene, said RAB-15 Assistant Commander (media) ASP Abdullah Mohammad Sheikh Sadi.







