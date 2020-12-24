BANKING EVENTS

AB Bank Chairman Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali along with Managing Director Tarique Afzal and board members Shajir Ahmed, Barrister Khairul Alam Choudhury, Kaiser A. Chowdhury and Shafiqul Alam pose at its700th board meeting held at the bank's Head office recently. The contribution of all the directors including the founding directors was greatly appreciated in the meeting. photo: BankSocial Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) Managing Director and CEO Quazi Osman Ali along with Deputy Managing Directors Abu Naser Chowdhury, Md. Sirajul Hoque and Md. Shamsul Hoque and other high officials, inaugurating eight new agent banking outlets from head office, Dhaka through virtual platform on Wednesday. These 8 banking outlets are Kamta Bazar (Chandpur), Shikerpur Bazar (Jashore), Chulkati Bazar (Bagerhat), Komol Nogor (Laxmipur), Niamatpur Bazar and Ashutia Bazar (Kishoregonj), Ramkrishnapur Bazar (Cumilla) and Bakharnogor Bazar (Narsingdi). photo: Bank