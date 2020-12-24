Video
Thursday, 24 December, 2020
Bangladesh to lunch Sukuk Bond by Dec 30

Published : Thursday, 24 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Correspondent

The Finance Division and the Bangladesh Bank signed an agreement on Tuesday to launch the Islamic 'Sukuk' bond as an instrument of long term investment in the financial market on December 30.
The agreement was signed at the Finance Division conference room of the ministry of finance. The Sukuk bond will be issued as per the Bangladesh government  Sukuk Guidelines - 2020.
According to the guideline Bangladesh Bank will act as the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) while the Finance Division will act as the trustee, said a Finance Ministry press release.
The Finance Ministry earlier issued the guidelines on October 8 through a gazette notification. According to the agreement, the SPV under the Bangladesh Bank will issue the Sukuk Bond.  
The Finance Division has undertaken the initiative to issue Sukuk Bond in this month of victory marking the birth centenary celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The shariah based bond Sukuk as a safe investment instrument under Islamic banking system aims to create investment opportunities using the liquidity as a source of financing mega projects.


